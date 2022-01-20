A North Korean missile test. Photo: AFP
North Korea threatens to resume nuclear weapons tests, citing US ‘military threats’

  • Leader Kim Jong-un has ordered a rethink of Pyongyang’s self-imposed moratorium on nuke and ICBM tests following new sanctions from Joe Biden administration
  • The move also follows tests of what Kim said were hypersonic missiles. With festive anniversaries looming, ICBMs could be a ‘celebratory firecracker’: expert

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 12:28pm, 20 Jan, 2022

