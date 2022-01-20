A North Korean missile test. Photo: AFP
North Korea threatens to resume nuclear weapons tests, citing US ‘military threats’
- Leader Kim Jong-un has ordered a rethink of Pyongyang’s self-imposed moratorium on nuke and ICBM tests following new sanctions from Joe Biden administration
- The move also follows tests of what Kim said were hypersonic missiles. With festive anniversaries looming, ICBMs could be a ‘celebratory firecracker’: expert
Topic | North Korea
A North Korean missile test. Photo: AFP