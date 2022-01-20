Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street after a cabinet meeting in London. Photo: EPA
Britain
After party-loving Boris Johnson, will Rishi Sunak, son-in-law of ‘India’s Bill Gates’ Narayana Murthy, be Britain’s next prime minister?

  • A former Oxford and Stanford scholar and multimillionaire hedge funder, the UK Chancellor has had a stellar political rise. Now many tip him for the top job
  • But Downing Street won’t be handed to him on a plate. The ‘Maharajah of the Yorkshire Dales’ faces tricky questions, from his loyalty to Johnson to immigration

Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 7:16pm, 20 Jan, 2022

