Chinese and Japanese vessels near the East China Sea islands known as the Diaoyus in China and the Senkakus in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss ‘free and open’ Indo-Pacific with US President Joe Biden
- The two leaders are to hold video talks on Friday, with security, trade, the coronavirus and climate change all likely to be discussed
- Shared concerns about China’s actions in the region are also expected to feature and Beijing will be watching for any mention of Taiwan, analysts say
Topic | US-Japan relations
Chinese and Japanese vessels near the East China Sea islands known as the Diaoyus in China and the Senkakus in Japan. Photo: Kyodo