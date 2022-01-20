Chinese and Japanese vessels near the East China Sea islands known as the Diaoyus in China and the Senkakus in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese and Japanese vessels near the East China Sea islands known as the Diaoyus in China and the Senkakus in Japan. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss ‘free and open’ Indo-Pacific with US President Joe Biden

  • The two leaders are to hold video talks on Friday, with security, trade, the coronavirus and climate change all likely to be discussed
  • Shared concerns about China’s actions in the region are also expected to feature and Beijing will be watching for any mention of Taiwan, analysts say

Julian Ryall
Updated: 9:00pm, 20 Jan, 2022

