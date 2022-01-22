American, Australian and Japanese ships take part in a joint exercise in the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: Handout
American, Australian and Japanese ships take part in a joint exercise in the Indo-Pacific region. Photo: Handout
If Japan joins Aukus, will China, Russia, North Korea make a Rucndprk? (And will Seoul sign up to JauSKus?)

  • The possibility of a ‘Jaukus’ military alliance between the US, UK, Australia and Japan could push Moscow, Beijing and Pyongyang into a mirror group, experts say
  • But while Japan has been vocal on Taiwan, it won’t want to upset trade with China. And as Seoul needs Beijing to deal with Pyongyang, JauSKus looks even more unlikely

Maria Siow

Updated: 1:06pm, 22 Jan, 2022

