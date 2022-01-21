A poster for the protest planned against Malaysia’s anti-corruption chief. Photo: Internet
Police to seal off Kuala Lumpur to head off mass rally against Malaysian anti-graft chief
- Major roads to be blocked and metro services suspended in bid to prevent a protest demanding resignation of MACC chief Azam Baki over a share-trading controversy
- Police say the planned rally is ‘clearly against the law’ and contravenes Covid rules, but their response has been lampooned on social media
Topic | Malaysia
