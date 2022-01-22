Protesters hold placards displaying the face of Azam Baki. Photo: EPA
In Malaysia, hundreds march against under-fire anti-graft chief Azam Baki
- Black-clad protesters gathered in the suburban district of Bangsar outside Kuala Lumpur after police sealed off roads and metro stations in the commercial and cultural hub
- Despite the protest, the government has signalled that a Securities Commission probe of Azam Baki’s share-trading row exonerates him – though critics suggest otherwise
Topic | Malaysia
