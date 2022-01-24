Malaysian coast guard personnel. Photo: Facebook
Malaysian coast guard personnel. Photo: Facebook
Malaysia must shift from ‘jungle warfare’ to keep eye on Chinese boats in South China Sea, militants, as maritime threats rise

  • Chinese coastguard ships have regularly entered Malaysian waters, while militants have come into the country through the east coast
  • Ex-minister says Malaysia’s coastguard is poorly funded, while one analyst says it also lacks a fleet to have a ‘persistent presence’ in its own waters

Amy Chew
Amy Chew

Updated: 2:01pm, 24 Jan, 2022

