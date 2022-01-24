Prayuth Chan-ocha will become the first Thai prime minister to visit Saudi Arabia in more than three decades on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Thailand’s ‘Blue Diamond Affair’ jinxed its Saudi Arabia ties for decades. Can Prayuth’s visit lift the curse?
- Prayuth Chan-ocha’s two-day visit to Saudi Arabia from Tuesday will be the first by a Thai prime minister to the Middle East kingdom in more than three decades
- Their diplomatic feud, known as the ‘Blue Diamond Affair’, was sparked by a 1989 jewel theft that left a trail of murder, mystery and intrigue in its wake
Topic | Thailand
Prayuth Chan-ocha will become the first Thai prime minister to visit Saudi Arabia in more than three decades on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters