Prayuth Chan-ocha will become the first Thai prime minister to visit Saudi Arabia in more than three decades on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Prayuth Chan-ocha will become the first Thai prime minister to visit Saudi Arabia in more than three decades on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Thailand
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Thailand’s ‘Blue Diamond Affair’ jinxed its Saudi Arabia ties for decades. Can Prayuth’s visit lift the curse?

  • Prayuth Chan-ocha’s two-day visit to Saudi Arabia from Tuesday will be the first by a Thai prime minister to the Middle East kingdom in more than three decades
  • Their diplomatic feud, known as the ‘Blue Diamond Affair’, was sparked by a 1989 jewel theft that left a trail of murder, mystery and intrigue in its wake

Topic |   Thailand
Jitsiree Thongnoi
Jitsiree Thongnoi in Bangkok

Updated: 4:30pm, 24 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Prayuth Chan-ocha will become the first Thai prime minister to visit Saudi Arabia in more than three decades on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Prayuth Chan-ocha will become the first Thai prime minister to visit Saudi Arabia in more than three decades on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE