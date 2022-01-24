A Philippine coastguard ship sails past a Chinese counterpart in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
Philippine presidential front runner Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr ducks South China Sea issue

  • While his four rivals take tough stances on China’s maritime territorial claims in a TV interview, Bongbong refuses to appear, with his team saying the reporter is ‘biased’
  • Critics suspect his team may be unwilling to jeopardise his popularity with an overtly pro-China line, or possibly just worried he’ll make another gaffe

Raissa Robles
Updated: 9:44pm, 24 Jan, 2022

A Philippine coastguard ship sails past a Chinese counterpart in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
