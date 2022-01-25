Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo at their leaders’ retreat on Bintan island. Photo: AFP
Singapore, Indonesia sign landmark agreements on extradition, defence and airspace
- Leaders Lee Hsien Loong and Joko Widodo ‘decisively settle’ long-standing issues, and endorse pacts on financial regulation, innovation and energy cooperation
- Jakarta will control airspace above the Riau Islands and be free to repatriate wealthy fugitives, while Singapore’s armed forces will be able to train in Indonesia
Topic | Diplomacy
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo at their leaders’ retreat on Bintan island. Photo: AFP