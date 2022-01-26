Japan Air Self-Defense Force fighters above Hyakuri air base in Omitama, Ibaraki prefecture. Photo: EPA
Chinese, Russian warplanes force Japan to scramble its fighters a record 785 times
- Japanese fighters were ordered to meet Chinese aircraft 571 times in the last nine months of the year, up 240 incidents from the year before
- There were also 199 incidents involving Russian planes - a figure likely to add to Tokyo’s concerns over coordinated actions by Moscow and Beijing
