Japan Air Self-Defense Force fighters above Hyakuri air base in Omitama, Ibaraki prefecture. Photo: EPA
Chinese, Russian warplanes force Japan to scramble its fighters a record 785 times

  • Japanese fighters were ordered to meet Chinese aircraft 571 times in the last nine months of the year, up 240 incidents from the year before
  • There were also 199 incidents involving Russian planes - a figure likely to add to Tokyo’s concerns over coordinated actions by Moscow and Beijing

Julian Ryall
Updated: 6:12pm, 26 Jan, 2022

