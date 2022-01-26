Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to meet leaders from Central Asia on Thursday. Photo: AFP
India takes on China and Russia in a Great Game for Central Asia
- PM Narendra Modi to hold summit with leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan on Thursday – days after they met China’s Xi Jinping
- India sees a chance to burnish its great power credentials, experts say, but it has far to go to catch imperial past master Moscow and big-spending Beijing
Topic | China-India relations
