Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan co-chairs a virtual meeting of the China-Israel Joint Committee on Innovation Cooperation with Yair Lapid, Israel’s foreign minister, via video link on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Israel steps up scrutiny of Chinese investments under pressure from US as it seeks to balance ties
- Jerusalem has promised to keep Washington ‘in the loop’ about its China dealings, after US security chiefs raised concerns about the pair’s relationship
- Trade and investment have soared in recent years, but analysts said Israel continues to prioritise the US – even as its business sector leans more towards China
Topic | Israel
