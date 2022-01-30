A Myanmar soldier stands guard near an airfield in Rakhine state in 2018. Photo: AFP
Myanmar’s Arakan rebels cement control over Rakhine state while the junta’s distracted

  • A nationwide rebellion against last year’s coup has made space for the Arakan Army and its political wing to entrench de facto control over Rakhine state
  • As residents pay the rebel administration taxes and use its courts, the junta says it’s unfazed – but such acts of usurpation would never normally be tolerated

Kyaw Hsan Hlaing
Updated: 12:58pm, 30 Jan, 2022

