An Australian flag outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Getty Images
China-Australia relations: Beijing’s new ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian is tough, but no ‘wolf warrior’. Will he make a difference?

  • New envoy Xiao Qian has extended an olive branch to Canberra. But while some see a subtle shift in China’s tone, others say nothing fundamental has changed
  • Xiao has experience in three of the four Quad countries and his time in Indonesia leads some to speculate he will leverage Asean to “nudge” ties in a positive direction

Maria Siow and Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 5:00am, 28 Jan, 2022

