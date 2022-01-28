An Australian flag outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Getty Images
China-Australia relations: Beijing’s new ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian is tough, but no ‘wolf warrior’. Will he make a difference?
- New envoy Xiao Qian has extended an olive branch to Canberra. But while some see a subtle shift in China’s tone, others say nothing fundamental has changed
- Xiao has experience in three of the four Quad countries and his time in Indonesia leads some to speculate he will leverage Asean to “nudge” ties in a positive direction
Topic | China-Australia relations
