Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing salutes during a military parade in March last year, a month after the coup he led to oust civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Photo: Myawaddy TV Handout via AFP
Myanmar
Myanmar’s junta fights for legitimacy as diplomatic, battlefield pressures mount on Min Aung Hlaing and his generals, a year after coup

  • A year on from overthrowing Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government last February, Min Aung Hlaing and his generals still lack international recognition
  • The once-dominant Tatmadaw has been reduced to one of several armed players in what observers call a ‘balance of chaos’ – as evidence of its brutality grows

Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 8:00am, 29 Jan, 2022

