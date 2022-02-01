A Russian army service member fires a howitzer in the southern Rostov region of Russia. Photo: Reuters
A US-Taiwan free-trade deal and a second battlefield on EU border after Ukraine-Russia war: Chinese data miners on how Year of the Tiger could pan out
- More US sanctions on Chinese tech and a widening of the Ukraine crisis to Belarus and Poland are among scenarios foreseen by researchers at a Beijing university
- The team came to their conclusions after sifting through 70 million entries in a global database of events and macroeconomic data. Some of their findings are startling
Topic | US-China relations
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer in the southern Rostov region of Russia. Photo: Reuters