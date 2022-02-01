A Chinese coastguard ship cruising near disputed islands known by China as the Diaoyus and by Japan as the Senkakus. Photo: EPA
East China Sea tensions rise as Chinese coastguard overshadows Japanese mayor’s ‘symbolic’ trip to disputed Diaoyu/Senkaku islands

  • Tokyo has lodged a diplomatic protest with Beijing and ordered Chinese ships to stay out of its territory after two coastguard ships entered waters near the island chain
  • The incident coincided with the first trip to the islands by the mayor of Ishigaki, the Japanese municipality that administers the uninhabited islands

Julian Ryall
Updated: 4:34pm, 1 Feb, 2022

