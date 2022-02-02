Sydney’s ‘death-themed’ Lunar New Year lanterns. In Chinese culture white and blue are the colours of death, illness and funerals.
Chinese-Australians mock Sydney’s ‘death-themed’ Lunar New Year lanterns as a ‘laughing stock’
- City council makes inauspicious start to the Year of the Water Tiger with a cultural faux pas, by using colours linked to death, illness and funerals in its decorations
- Chinese-Australian artist Susan Chen defends the work as ‘entirely appropriate’ and says it is an attempt to be ‘inclusive of new narratives’
