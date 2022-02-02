Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China offers a PR boost coinciding with the Beijing Winter Olympics. Photo: AP
Behind Pakistan leader Imran Khan’s smiles for the Beijing Winter Olympics, there’s a cap in his hand
- The presence of the global cricketing superstar offers China a PR boost as he says Western claims over rights abuses in Xinjiang are ‘not true on the ground’
- But with the Pakistani economy in deep trouble, there’s a likely quid pro quo as Khan prepares to make a US$28 billion pitch for new Belt and Road Initiative projects
Topic | Pakistan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China offers a PR boost coinciding with the Beijing Winter Olympics. Photo: AP