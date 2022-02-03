A Japanese House of Representatives plenary session in Tokyo that adopted a rare resolution expressing concern over the human rights situations in China’s Xinjiang region and Hong Kong. Photo: Kyodo
Beijing Winter Olympics: human rights resolution shows Japanese PM Fumio Kishida is ‘boxed in’ by China dilemma

  • As part of the LDP’s moderate Kochikai faction, Kishida is disposed towards engaging Beijing. But with an election looming he must keep conservatives on side
  • While the serving prime minister walks a tightrope between China and the US, forces linked to his predecessors Suga and Abe threaten to upset the balancing act

Julian Ryall
Updated: 5:45pm, 3 Feb, 2022

