The old city of Jerusalem. File photo
Indonesia plays down upswing in Israel ties, amid talk of ‘normalisation’ and Abraham Accords
- A flurry of reported low profile contacts, some of them denied, have fuelled speculation Jakarta will follow the footsteps of the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco
- But Indonesian officials are keen to play down the suggestion. With the public strongly supportive of the Palestinians, President Widodo would not want to risk upheaval, experts say
Topic | Diplomacy
The old city of Jerusalem. File photo