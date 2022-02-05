A photo shared on Twitter by the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka shows Ambassador Qi Zhenhong presenting donations during his visit to Jaffna and Mannar.
China’s ‘soft-power blitzkrieg’ on Sri Lanka’s Tamils rings alarm bells in India
- Beijing’s overtures, conveyed recently by a bare-chested envoy, have stoked India’s fears that part of its ‘strategic backyard’ could become a Chinese military outpost
- Sri Lanka, which has a history of playing off the two rivals, is keen to curry favour with both as it struggles to avoid defaulting on its multibillion-dollar debt pile
