Kim Keon-hee, wife of South Korean presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol. Photo: AFP
Kim Keon-hee, wife of South Korean presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol. Photo: AFP
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

South Korea’s political wives see their pasts laid bare as election mudslinging intensifies

  • The wives of Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Seok-youl have made headlines for alleged financial irregularities, abuse of power and fortunetelling
  • The candidates themselves have been dogged by a series of allegations, leading to the campaign being dubbed an ‘unlikeable election’

Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 8:30am, 6 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Kim Keon-hee, wife of South Korean presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol. Photo: AFP
Kim Keon-hee, wife of South Korean presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE