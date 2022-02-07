Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr is the front runner in the Philippine presidential election to be held in May. Photo: Reuters
Sara Duterte could still be Philippine president, admits Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr amid ‘worry’ over disqualification
- Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr is the clear front runner in opinion polls ahead of the May 9 presidential election, but could be disqualified
- The Commission on Elections is still mulling demands he be banned from office, while the Supreme Court and even Rodrigo Duterte may put further hurdles in his way
Topic | The Philippines
Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr is the front runner in the Philippine presidential election to be held in May. Photo: Reuters