Sara Duterte could still be Philippine president, admits Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr amid ‘worry’ over disqualification

  • Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr is the clear front runner in opinion polls ahead of the May 9 presidential election, but could be disqualified
  • The Commission on Elections is still mulling demands he be banned from office, while the Supreme Court and even Rodrigo Duterte may put further hurdles in his way

Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles

Updated: 8:38pm, 7 Feb, 2022

