A Muslim woman holds a placard reading ‘Hijab is our constitutional right’ at a demonstration in Karnataka. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Violent clashes over students’ hijab ban lift the veil on fault lines in Narendra Modi’s India

  • All schools and colleges in southern state of Karnataka have been closed after clashes between Hindu youths in saffron scarves and Muslims girls in hijabs
  • Controversy lays bare growing divides in the multi-faith, multi-ethnic land and highlights concerns over the Hindu-nationalist BJP government’s agenda

Topic |   Racism and prejudice
Amrit Dhillon
Amrit Dhillon

Updated: 12:20pm, 9 Feb, 2022

