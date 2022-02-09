A Muslim woman holds a placard reading ‘Hijab is our constitutional right’ at a demonstration in Karnataka. Photo: AFP
Violent clashes over students’ hijab ban lift the veil on fault lines in Narendra Modi’s India
- All schools and colleges in southern state of Karnataka have been closed after clashes between Hindu youths in saffron scarves and Muslims girls in hijabs
- Controversy lays bare growing divides in the multi-faith, multi-ethnic land and highlights concerns over the Hindu-nationalist BJP government’s agenda
Topic | Racism and prejudice
