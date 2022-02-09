Hwang Dae-heon (front) of South Korea in action during the men’s 1,000m semi finals of the Short Track Speed Skating event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games. Photo: EPA
Beijing Winter Olympics: South Korean presidential hopefuls accuse China of ‘stealing’ medals and cultural appropriation

  • China’s use of a Korean traditional dress in the opening ceremony and the disqualification of two short track skaters have angered South Koreans
  • As politicians vying to be the country’s next leader weigh in, cynics suggest they have their eye on the youth vote ahead of the March election

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 3:29pm, 9 Feb, 2022

