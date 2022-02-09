Police arrest a man in Taunggyi, Myanmar on February 28, 2021, as security forces continue to crackdown on demonstrations by protesters against the military coup. (Photo by AFP)
exclusive | Myanmar’s NUG Foreign Minister Zin Mar Aung wants China to pressure junta generals to prevent prolonged armed conflict
- Myanmar’s parallel civilian government is encouraging Beijing and other regional players to step up pressure on military junta
- The National Unity Government’s Foreign Minister Zin Mar Aung is urging the international community to intervene to prevent escalating military violence
Topic | Myanmar
