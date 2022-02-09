Ukraine’s ambassador to Japan, Sergiy Korsunsky, walks past a map showing Russia and Ukraine as he arrives at a recent press conference venue in Tokyo. Japan is under pressure to show its support for Ukraine but doing so could jeopardise its hopes of regaining control of long-disputed islands claimed by Russia. File photo: Reuters
Ukraine crisis: why US pressure for sanctions on Russia leaves Japan cornered on its China policy and in the Kuril islands
- Japan is proud of its status as the only Asian nation in the G7 and will feel pressure to support Washington’s stance as the crisis in Ukraine develops
- But Tokyo will be wary of undermining its chances of a deal with Russia on the disputed Kuril islands. Even more, it fears pushing Moscow and Beijing together
Topic | Japan
Ukraine’s ambassador to Japan, Sergiy Korsunsky, walks past a map showing Russia and Ukraine as he arrives at a recent press conference venue in Tokyo. Japan is under pressure to show its support for Ukraine but doing so could jeopardise its hopes of regaining control of long-disputed islands claimed by Russia. File photo: Reuters