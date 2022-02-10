Lee Hsien Loong, Singapore’s prime minister, at a Bloomberg event in November 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
As Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong turns 70, no clear successor is in sight
- Lee signalled his intention to step down before he turned 70 but at the height of the pandemic pledged to stay on to steer the city state into calmer waters
- With no ‘stand-out’ successor now, the danger is that the eventual leader ‘will not be seen as a clear choice in the first place’, says an ex-MP
Topic | Singapore
