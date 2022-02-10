Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis addresses the National Press Club in Canberra on February 10, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Lithuania won’t back down over Taiwan, says minister in Australia as row with Beijing grows
- Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis rejected that Lithuania had breached its ‘One China’ policy, and urged like-minded countries to band together amid ‘economic coercion’ by China and Russia
- Before his trip to Canberra, Landsbergis also visited Singapore, where Lithuania plans to open its first Southeast Asian embassy
