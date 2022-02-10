Raeesah Khan, former MP from Singapore’s opposition Workers’ Party. Photo: Facebook
Singapore opposition chief Pritam Singh may face prosecution as Workers’ Party’s woes mount over lying scandal
- Former Workers’ Party MP Raeesah Khan last year accused police of mishandling a sex assault case during a debate on gender equality, which she later said was untrue
- The parliamentary Committee of Privileges is also recommending that WP chief Pritam Singh is referred to the public prosecutor for possibly breaking the law during his testimony before the group
Topic | Singapore
Raeesah Khan, former MP from Singapore’s opposition Workers’ Party. Photo: Facebook