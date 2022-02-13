Iran’s Chief Negotiator for the Nuclear Agreement, Ali Bagheri Kani arrives for a meeting in Vienna Austria between the P5+1 group and Iran about the nuclear deal. 08 February 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
As Middle East tensions escalate amid Iran nuclear talks, the US response – and China’s manoeuvres – come under the spotlight
- Lines are being drawn in the sand by Iran and its proxies, and members of the Abraham Accords, sending ripples of anxiety through the Gulf states
- As Washington’s commitment to the security of its Arab allies is questioned, China is offering an alternative great power approach
Topic | Iran
