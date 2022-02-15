US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Fiji on February 12, 2022. Photo: AFP
Pacific nations disenchanted with Australia, China cautiously welcome US re-engagement
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Fiji this week amid a push by Washington to expand its presence in the Pacific, including opening an embassy in the Solomons
- Doubts remain over how steadfast the US can be after years of feeling like ‘colonies’ of Australia and New Zealand, and the destabilising impact of China’s outreach: analyst
