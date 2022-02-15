Pritam Singh of Singapore’s Workers’ Party. Photo: Reuters
Singapore opposition chief Pritam Singh rejects perjury allegations as PM Lee Hsien Loong slams ‘lack of shame’ in lying scandal
- Workers’ Party leader Pritam Singh vows to exonerate himself after parliamentary committee says he perjured himself during a probe into lying ex-MP Raeesah Khan
- His fate may determine whether the troubled opposition party is able to make further inroads after its breakthrough successes in 2020
