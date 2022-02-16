A police officer stands near national flags of Asean countries. Photo: Reuters
A police officer stands near national flags of Asean countries. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Southeast Asia’s trust in China, US improves but more believe Asean needs to choose sides: survey

  • Confidence in Japan fell in this year’s survey by ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute; Myanmar, the Philippines and Singapore have ‘palpable’ levels of distrust towards Beijing
  • Amid US-China rivalry, the belief that it would be impractical for Asean to remain neutral and it would have to choose sides has gained traction

Topic |   China-Asean relations
Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 12:26pm, 16 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A police officer stands near national flags of Asean countries. Photo: Reuters
A police officer stands near national flags of Asean countries. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE