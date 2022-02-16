A Ukrainian serviceman walks in a trench at a frontline position in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. Photo: AP
US wary of China ‘laying groundwork’ for using Russia’s Ukraine playbook in Asia, General Kenneth S. Wilsbach says
- No surprise if China ‘tries something provocative’ in the Pacific that mirrors situation in Europe, says commander of the US Pacific Air Forces
- Speaking on sidelines of Singapore Airshow, he says air chiefs of other nations have been alarmed by Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong, the South China Sea and Taiwan
