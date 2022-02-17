Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: EPA
‘Anwar’s last stand’? Johor poll puts Malaysia’s long-time opposition chief to the test
- With key vote looming, infighting within the Pakatan Harapan alliance threatens to further loosen the grip of Anwar Ibrahim on the country’s progressive political force
- Critics say the vote will expose how he has become a divisive rather than unifying force, blaming his reluctance to make way for younger blood and the hubris of his PKR
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: EPA