Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: EPA
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: EPA
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

‘Anwar’s last stand’? Johor poll puts Malaysia’s long-time opposition chief to the test

  • With key vote looming, infighting within the Pakatan Harapan alliance threatens to further loosen the grip of Anwar Ibrahim on the country’s progressive political force
  • Critics say the vote will expose how he has become a divisive rather than unifying force, blaming his reluctance to make way for younger blood and the hubris of his PKR

Topic |   Malaysia
Hadi Azmi
Hadi Azmi

Updated: 10:16am, 17 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: EPA
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE