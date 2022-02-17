F-15J Eagle fighter aircraft belonging to the Japan Air Self-Defence Force at Chitose Air Base in Hokkaido prefecture. Photo: AFP
In warning to North Korea, Japan says it has right to carry out pre-emptive air strikes on enemy bases
- Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi’s comments come against a backdrop of Tokyo seeking to reinterpret Japan’s pacifist constitution to allow more offensive actions
- The matter has been forced by a string of recent missile launches by Pyongyang, say analysts who expect more such tests when the Beijing Winter Olympics ends
Topic | Japan
F-15J Eagle fighter aircraft belonging to the Japan Air Self-Defence Force at Chitose Air Base in Hokkaido prefecture. Photo: AFP