F-15J Eagle fighter aircraft belonging to the Japan Air Self-Defence Force at Chitose Air Base in Hokkaido prefecture. Photo: AFP
In warning to North Korea, Japan says it has right to carry out pre-emptive air strikes on enemy bases

  • Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi’s comments come against a backdrop of Tokyo seeking to reinterpret Japan’s pacifist constitution to allow more offensive actions
  • The matter has been forced by a string of recent missile launches by Pyongyang, say analysts who expect more such tests when the Beijing Winter Olympics ends

Julian Ryall
Updated: 6:12pm, 17 Feb, 2022

