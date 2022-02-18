US and Thai soldiers shake hands at the end of a live-fire exercise as part of Cobra Gold in 2017. Photo: AFP
Bangkok’s China ties in focus as US-Thailand ‘Cobra Gold’ military drills return – but smaller
- The once-massive Cobra Gold exercises had to be scaled back again this year because of the pandemic, raising questions about their waning importance
- But analysts say the multinational drills are still a useful diplomatic tool for Washington, as Bangkok increasingly turns to Beijing for arms purchases
Topic | Thailand
US and Thai soldiers shake hands at the end of a live-fire exercise as part of Cobra Gold in 2017. Photo: AFP