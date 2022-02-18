India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, with Mohandas Gandhi, the Mahatma, in 1946. Photo: AP
India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, with Mohandas Gandhi, the Mahatma, in 1946. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Why Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong’s Nehru comments hit a raw nerve in India

  • New Delhi summoned Singapore’s High Commissioner and lodged a diplomatic protest while Lee’s remarks were hotly debated on Twitter
  • The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviles Jawaharlal Nehru, whose descendants run the main opposition Congress party

Topic |   Lee Hsien Loong
Amrit Dhillon
Amrit Dhillon

Updated: 7:37pm, 18 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, with Mohandas Gandhi, the Mahatma, in 1946. Photo: AP
India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, with Mohandas Gandhi, the Mahatma, in 1946. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE