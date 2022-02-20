Israel’s President Isaac Herzog meets Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in January. Photo: United Arab Emirates News Agency Handout via AFP
Israel’s President Isaac Herzog meets Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in January. Photo: United Arab Emirates News Agency Handout via AFP
Middle East
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Israel-UAE ties grow as US pushes allies to cut back on China relations

  • Since normalising relations in 2020, Israel and the UAE have forged ahead with an ever-closer partnership built on investment and a shared distrust of Iran
  • Washington wants its allies to turn to each other for support instead of Beijing – but observers say China ties are still crucial for both Middle East states

Topic |   Middle East
Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain

Updated: 6:00pm, 20 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Israel’s President Isaac Herzog meets Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in January. Photo: United Arab Emirates News Agency Handout via AFP
Israel’s President Isaac Herzog meets Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in January. Photo: United Arab Emirates News Agency Handout via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE