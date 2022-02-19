Alienating attitudes towards LGBT people persist in Japan, despite younger generations embracing diversity. Photo: Shutterstock
7 years after Japanese student’s death, has anything changed for LGBT community?
- A promising law student took his own life in 2015, at a time a grass roots shift in LGBT acceptance among Japanese was occurring
- Years later, even as sexual and gender diversity are increasingly normalised, a chasm still remains between the public and politicians
Topic | LGBT
Alienating attitudes towards LGBT people persist in Japan, despite younger generations embracing diversity. Photo: Shutterstock