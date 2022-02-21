Servicemen of Ukrainian Military Forces on the front-line with Russia-backed separatists in Donetsk. Photo/AFP
Ukraine crisis: Indian parents prepared to ‘sell off everything’ to bring kids back home amid fears of invasion by Russia

  • Indian nationals have been urged to leave Ukraine amid uncertainties with Russia massing troops near the border raising fears of an invasion
  • Indians make up the largest percentage of international students in Ukraine, with an estimated 20,000 Indians going to school there

Neeta Lal
Updated: 7:30pm, 21 Feb, 2022

