The flags of China and the US are printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. Photo: Reuters
The flags of China and the US are printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Nepal
This Week in Asia /  Politics

US bid to give US$500 million to Nepal sparks protests, war of words between Washington, Beijing

  • American funds could create job growth in Nepal, which has been hammered economically by the pandemic
  • Beijing says the Millennium Challenge Corporation pact’s purpose is to target China, while protesters call it a sell-out of national sovereignty

Topic |   Nepal
Penny MacRae

Updated: 9:15pm, 22 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The flags of China and the US are printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. Photo: Reuters
The flags of China and the US are printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE