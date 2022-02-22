Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (L) and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan pose for a photo in June 2019. Photo: TASS via Getty Images
Amid Ukraine crisis, Putin meets Pakistan’s Khan to discuss Afghanistan, with an eye on Central Asia

  • With Ukraine crisis looming, Moscow fears instability in Afghanistan could spill into former Soviet republics and effect Russia’s regional influence
  • Islamabad is concerned Afghan unrest could inspire Pakistani Islamist fighters, compromising large-scale foreign investments, including by China

Dimitri Simes Jr.
Updated: 6:49pm, 22 Feb, 2022

