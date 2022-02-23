ASEAN Summit Host Photo shows Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (C) attending the ASEAN - East Asia Summit on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit with the leaders member states in Brunei, in October 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE/Brunei Asean Summit 2021 Handout
Japan beats China as an investor in Asean but why does survey show trust in it is declining?
- Singapore think-tank survey finds dip in confidence in Japan, even though it is Southeast Asia’s larger investor, beating China
- Experts say Japan’s domestic politics, tense relations with neighbours and Covid-19 management have not inspired confidence in its global leadership
Topic | Japan
