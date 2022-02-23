An artist’s impression of the moment star witness Timothy Leissner points out former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng in the ongoing US trial over the 1MDB scandal. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia 1MDB scandal: Najib on the defensive after US trial testimony, faces fresh attack from Mahathir

  • Star witness Tim Leissner claims the former PM met Goldman Sachs’ ex-global chief Lloyd Blankfein at Jho Low’s flat and asked him to give jobs to his children
  • But Najib says the bank tried to bribe him – and puts spotlight on another claim that ex-central banker Zeti Akhtar Aziz greenlit a transfer of US$1 billion 1MDB funds

Hadi Azmi
Updated: 8:24pm, 23 Feb, 2022

