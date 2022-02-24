South Korea’s opposition presidential front runner Yoon Suk-yeol during a campaign rally in the southeastern city of Ulsan. Photo: EPA-EFE via Yonhap
South Korea
South Korea bets on home-grown missile defence system to replace US-made THAAD that angered China

  • The launch of a long-range surface-to-air missile interceptor is seen as an alternative to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system that earlier earned Beijing’s wrath
  • It comes amid opposition presidential front runner Yoon Suk-yeol’s push to ‘buy’ and deploy the expensive US-built anti-missile shield near Seoul

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 2:31pm, 24 Feb, 2022

