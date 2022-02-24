Russian armored vehicles stand on the road in Rostov region, Russia, on February 22, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian armored vehicles stand on the road in Rostov region, Russia, on February 22, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Alessandro Arduino
Opinion

China’s vague stance on Russia’s Ukraine attack contrary to its core interest

  • Beijing prefers a peaceful solution to Ukraine crisis, but must walk a political tightrope by managing its relations between Russia and the US
  • The Beijing-Moscow relationship has improved thanks to a lack of unity in the West

Updated: 3:28pm, 24 Feb, 2022

